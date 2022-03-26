WWE SmackDown Superstars Reportedly Booked for Monday’s Raw (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

– As previously reported, Raw tag team champions RK-Bro will face SmackDown tag team champions The Usos next week on WWE Raw, which will be the go-home Raw before WrestleMania 38. PWInsider has a report on other SmackDown stars who are expected to make appearances on Monday’s show.

Per the report, WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet, Naomi, and Shinsuke Nakamura from SmackDown have been booked for Monday’s show. The report mention that it’s unknown if they are only booked for possible dark matches or will also be appearing on the USA Network broadcast.

Next week’s Raw is being held at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.