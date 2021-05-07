wrestling / News
WWE Announces SmackDown Tag Team Title Match For WrestleMania Backlash
WWE has announced that Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode will defend the SmackDown Tag Team titles against Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania Backlash on May 16.
Here’s the full release from WWE on the title match:
At WrestleMania Backlash, Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio will attempt to become the first father and son Tag Team Champions in WWE history when they challenge SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode.
Since coming together as a tandem, the natural chemistry and fast-paced athleticism of the Mysterios has helped them flourish as a tag team and slowly evolve into top contenders for the gold.
You may not like Roode & Ziggler, but you have to respect their ability as champions. In addition to both Superstars having an exceptional arsenal of maneuvers to pull from respectfully, they have shown time and time again as a team that they will do whatever it takes to emerge victorious and keep the illustrious titles in their possession. Without question, conquering the Dirty Dawgs will be no easy task.
Don’t miss WrestleMania Backlash, Sunday, May 16, beginning at 7 ET/4 PT, exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.
