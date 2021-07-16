wrestling / News

WWE Smackdown Taping In Atlanta Has Been Cancelled

July 16, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Logo 2019

In a post on Twitter, the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia announced that a planned WWE Smackdown taping in the venue has been cancelled.

It reads: “WWE Friday Night Smackdown on September 17th will no longer take place in Atlanta. Refunds are available at all points of purchase.

At this time it’s unknown why the event was changed.

Joseph Lee

