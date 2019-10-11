WWE Smackdown Tops 300,000 Viewers in Canada

– The debut of Friday Night Smackdown was quite the success on FOX, and it did very well in Canada as well. The WON reports that the show garnered an audience of 326,000 viewers in Sportsnet 360 on Friday night.

That number is approximately triple the 109,000 viewers that AEW Dynamite did on TSN2 last week. However, as the WON notes, Smackdown was heavily promoted well in advance and Dynamite wasn’t officially announced for TSN until the day before it aired and didn’t receive any promotion beyond online outlets and social media.

As reported over the weekend, Smackdown did a 1.4 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic on FOX and 3.88 million viewers.