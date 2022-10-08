– SpoilerTV has the preliminary primetime network television numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Last night’s show marked the “season premiere” of SmackDown on the FOX Network.

Last night’s show averaged 2.133 million viewers. That’s based on 2.117 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.149 million viewers for Hour 2. The overnight audience was down from last week’s final viewership of 2.207 million viewers. For comparison, the overnight audience for last week’s show was 2.076 million viewers (via Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston), so it was slightly up for the season premiere.

In the P18-49 demo, WWE SmackDown averaged a 0.5 rating. That was enough for SmackDown to top the ratings for Friday night. For comparison, the final rating for last week’s show was 0.54.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped the viewership for the night with 6.105 million viewers. Final SmackDown numbers will be out early next week.