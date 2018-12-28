WWE Smackdown Tops WWE Raw Viewership This Week

According to Showbuzz Daily, the taped Christmas Night edition of WWE Smackdown, featuring Rusev capturing the WWE United States Title from Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event, drew 1.904 million viewers. While down 14% from last week (it was taped and on Christmas), the show topped Monday’s taped Christmas Eve edition of WWE Raw by 7%, as that show drew 1.775 million viewers, down from last week’s 2.547 million viewers