Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE Smackdown Tops WWE Raw Viewership This Week

December 28, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Smackdown Rusev

According to Showbuzz Daily, the taped Christmas Night edition of WWE Smackdown, featuring Rusev capturing the WWE United States Title from Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event, drew 1.904 million viewers. While down 14% from last week (it was taped and on Christmas), the show topped Monday’s taped Christmas Eve edition of WWE Raw by 7%, as that show drew 1.775 million viewers, down from last week’s 2.547 million viewers

article topics :

WWE, WWE Raw, WWE Smackdown, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading


More Stories

loading