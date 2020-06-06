wrestling / News

WWE News: More Smackdown Video Highlights, Drew McIntyre’s Greatest Conquests

June 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Alexa Bliss WWE Smackdown

– WWE has some more video highlights and clips available for last night’s episode of Smackdown on Fox. You can check out those clips below.








– In celebration of Drew McIntyre’s 35th birthday today, today’s WWE Playlist video showcases his greatest conquests. You can check out that WWE Playlist compilation below.

Drew McIntyre, Smackdown, WWE, WWE Playlist, Jeffrey Harris

