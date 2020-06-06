wrestling / News
WWE News: More Smackdown Video Highlights, Drew McIntyre’s Greatest Conquests
June 6, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has some more video highlights and clips available for last night’s episode of Smackdown on Fox. You can check out those clips below.
– In celebration of Drew McIntyre’s 35th birthday today, today’s WWE Playlist video showcases his greatest conquests. You can check out that WWE Playlist compilation below.
