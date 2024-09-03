WWE Smackdown Rating Hits Five-Week Low, Viewership Slightly Up

WWE Smackdown’s rating slipped again last week, while the viewership was just slightly up. Friday’s episode garnered a 0.53 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.054 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were down 5.4% and up 0.2% respectively from the previous week’s 0.56 demo rating and audience of 2.050 million.

The episode marked the lowest demo rating for the show since the July 26th episode scored a 0.52, while the viewership was still down from the 2.252 million two weeks ago.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.643 demo rating and 2.292 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.607 demo rating and 2.301 million for the same point in 2023.