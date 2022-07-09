wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown Viewership and Rating Down Again, Still Over 2 Million Viewers
Last night’s episode of Smackdown had a drop in both viewers and the key 18-49 demographic rating, the third week in a row that’s happened. The July 1 and June 25 episodes both saw drops in both measures after a surge for the June 18 episode.
This week was still over two million viewers, however. Spoiler TV reports that the episode had 2.025 million viewers and an 0.4 rating. This is down from last week’s 2.041 million and 0.45 rating.
The show had 2.033 million viewers in the first hour and 2.016 million in the second hour.
CBS had the most viewers for the night with a Blue Bloods rerun getting 2.759 million viewers.
