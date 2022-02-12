WWE Smackdown Viewership and Rating Drop for Second Week In A Row

Spoiler TV reports that the viewership for this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown dropped for the second week in a row. The show had 2.075 million viewers, down from last week’s final total viewership of 2.1 million viewers. The first hour had 2.053 million. The second hour rose slightly to 2.096 million.

The key 18-49 rating, meanwhile, was also down slightly. The show brought in a 0.5, which is just a hair below the 0.51 final rating the week before.

As with last week, NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics dominated the night, drawing a 1.1 (6.907 million viewers) during Smackdown’s first hour and a 1.4 (7.964 million viewers) during the second.