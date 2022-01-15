WWE Smackdown Viewership Down But Still Above Two Million, Rating Also Down

The numbers for last night’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown were lower than last week, but still above two million. Spoiler TV reports that the show had an average viewership of 2.06 million viewers, which is down 4.65% from last week’s preliminary number. The first hour of the show had 2.069 million viewers while the second dropped 0.9% to 2.05 million.

It also had an 0.5 in the key adults 18-49 demographic, which was down 9.1% from last week. However, that was still good enough for first place for the night, tied with Undercover Boss, Shark Tank, Magnum P.I., 20/20 and Dateline.

The final numbers will be available on Monday. The numbers usually rise 3-10% by then, so it’s likely the show will be between 2.1 and 2.26 million.