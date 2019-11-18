WWE SmackDown Viewership Down From Overnight Numbers

– ShowbuzzDaily reports WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.309 million viewers. This number is down from the reported overnight number of 2.350 million viewers.

The final number is also down from last week’s episode, which drew 2.610 million viewers. Last week was a tape delayed episode that was taped in England hours before airing on Fox.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.7 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The show tied with CBS’ Hawaii Five-O for first place in the demo. SmackDown finished ninth among network shows in terms of viewership.