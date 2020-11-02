wrestling / News
WWE SmackDown Viewership Up From Overnights In First Episode After Hell In A Cell
Showbuzz Daily reports that last Friday’s edition of SmackDown drew an average audience of 2.286 million viewers on FOX, which is up from the overnight viewership total of 2.133 million viewers. It’s also up from the previous week’s edition of SmackDown that drew 881,000 viewers on FS1.
In the key 18-49 demo, SmackDown earned a 0.7 rating, which was down from the 0.6 rating the previous week. SmackDown was tied with Shark Tank for No. 1 in the 18-49 demo and sixth for the night overall in total viewership on network TV.
Shark Tank on ABC led the way in total viewership on network TV with 4.419 million viewers.
Tucker Carlson was the leader in total viewership with 5.310 million viewers.
