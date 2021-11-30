WWE SmackDown Viewership Reaches Highest Mark In Over a Month, Ratings Also Up

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that last week’s post-Thanksgiving episode of WWE SmackDown brought in 2.149 million viewers on FOX, which is the show’s biggest audience since October 22 and a significant jump from the 1.988 million viewers for the previous edition.

Meanwhile, in the key 18 to 49 demographic, SmackDown notched a 0.57 rating with 741,000 viewers, and that’s also up from the 0.52 rating from the prior episode.

According to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown finished fourth in the ratings behind How the Grinch Stole Christmas on NBC, a college football game on ESPN, and a college basketball game on ESPN.

SmackDown featured a battle royal to determine Roman Reigns’ next challenger for the WWE Universal title, Drew McIntyre and Jeff Hardy vs. Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss, and much more.