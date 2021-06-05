wrestling / News
WWE SmackDown Viewership Slightly Up This Week, Tops Ratings for the Night
– Spoiler TV has the overnight numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Last night’s show drew an average overnight audience of 1.792 million viewers.
Viewership was slightly up from the overnight audience of 1.755 million viewers for last week’s FOX Network broadcast. However, viewership was down from the final audience of 1.928 million viewers for last week’s show.
In the P18-49 key ratings demographic, WWE SmackDown averaged a 0.5 rating. SmackDown managed to top the key ratings demo for primetime network programming for Friday night. Ratings held steady for the final numbers from last week, which were identical.
NBC’s The Blacklist reportedly topped the Friday night viewership with 3.037 million viewers.
