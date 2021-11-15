WWE SmackDown Viewership Up, Ratings Slightly Down For Last Week’s Episode

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for last week’s edition of WWE SmackDown, which notched 2.104 million viewers on FOX. That’s up from the 2.093 million viewers for the previous episode of the show.

Meanwhile, in the key 18 to 49 demographic, SmackDown posted a 0.56 rating with 728,000 viewers, and that’s only slightly down from the 0.57 rating from the prior edition.

SmackDown ranked No. 2 on cable on Friday, trailing only the ESPN NBA game featuring the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors.

The show featured Roman Reigns vs. Xavier Woods, Jeff Hardy vs. Sami Zayn, and much more.