WWE Smackdown Will Be Pre-Empted Tonight In Connecticut
September 24, 2021 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be pre-empted tonight in Connecticut. FOX 61, where the show airs in the state, will be running a game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox.
