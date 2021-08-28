WWE Smackdown Will Be Preempted For Two Weeks in October

PWInsider reports that WWE Smackdown on FOX will be preempted for two weeks this October due to coverage of Major League Baseball. October 15 and October 29 will see episodes of the show air on FS1 instead of FOX.

A similar change was made last October, which caused an expected ratings drop. The October 23, 2020 episode drew only 881,000 viewers when the show was typically getting two million. The December 18 episode aired on FS1 and had 1.030 million viewers.