WWE Smackdown World Cup Announced, Kicking Off On Next Week’s Show

November 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown World Cup Image Credit: WWE

The Smackdown World Cup tournament will begin on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced an eight-man tournament to begin next week, as well as several other matches. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs live on FOX:

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos OR The Brawling Brutes vs. The New Day
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar
* The Smackdown World Cup begins

