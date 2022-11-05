WWE Smackdown World Cup Announced, Kicking Off On Next Week’s Show

The Smackdown World Cup tournament will begin on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced an eight-man tournament to begin next week, as well as several other matches. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs live on FOX:

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos OR The Brawling Brutes vs. The New Day

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar

* The Smackdown World Cup begins