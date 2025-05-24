WWE News: Next Saturday Night’s Main Event To Be Announced Soon, Note on Candice LeRae Working With DIY Again, R-Truth Promo Praised

– Fightful Select reports that the next edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event, set for Atlanta on July 12, is expected to be announced soon. The road to Goldberg’s appearance at the event is also expected to begin soon.

– Candice LeRae being paired with DIY again was said to be in the works for some time, as when asked about her status last week, a source noted that “something is coming for her.”

– R-Truth’s promo on Smackdown last night was praised by people backstage.

– Even though it was only announced last night, the match between Chelsea Green and Zelina Vega for Saturday Night’s Main Event was planned for a while.