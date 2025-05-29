wrestling / News
Latest WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Hits Almost Two Million Viewers, Rating Up
May 29, 2025
Programming Insider reports that this past weekend’s episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event was up in both viewership and the key 18-49 demo rating.
The show had 1.969 million viewers, up from the January 25 edition, which had 1.494 million. Meanwhile, SNME had an 0.54 demo rating, up from the previous episode’s 0.33. It also streamed on Peacock, Youtube and WWE Network internationally.
ABC won the night with the Western Conference Finals from the NBA, as the game between the Thunder and Timberwolves had 5.262 million viewers and a 1.46 rating. NBC took second place for the night.
