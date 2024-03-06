WWE News: Sol Ruca Returns On NXT, William Regal Confronts No Quarter Catch Club

– Sol Ruca made her return to WWE TV at NXT Roadblock. Ruca, who has been out of action on WWE TV since April of last year due to a torn ACL, returned on tonight’s show and attacked Blair Davenport, costing Davenport her match against Fallon Henley. The attack was revenge for Davenport’s attack which was used to write Ruca off TV.

– William Regal appeared on tonight’s show, addressing the No Quarter Catch Club including his son Charlie Dempsey. The NQCC announced that the NXT Heritage Cup would be defended under their rules of anyone in the group defending it and Regal came out to say he hoped the title would be defended properly.

Dempsey told Regal that he’d defend it better than Regal ever could, and Regal said he’d be watching.

