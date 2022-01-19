WWE News: Solo Sikoa Shows Off Burn Scars On NXT, Tony D’Angelo Holds Memorial For Pete Dunne’s Career

– Solo Sikoa was sporting some new, very visible scars on this week’s WWE NXT. On Tuesday’s show, Sikoa cut a promo addressing Boa after the latter burned him with a fireball on last week’s show. Sikoa was sporting a bandage on the side of his face and eventually took it off to show off some prosthetic makeup effects:

– Tony D’Angelo held a memorial Pete Dunne’s career on tonight’s show, which led to his getting a NXT North American Championship #1 contender’s match against Cameron Grimes next week: