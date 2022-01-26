wrestling / News
WWE News: Solo Sikoa Defeats Boa On NXT, Toxic Attraction Lose Six-Woman Tag Match
– Solo Sikoa put his issues with Boa to rest in a No DQ, Falls Count Anymore match on this week’s WWE NXT. Sikoa defeated Boa in the match on tonight’s show, and a clip is below:
– WWE also shared some clips from Kay Lee Ray, Indi Hartwell, and Persia Pirotta’s win over Toxic Attraction:
THE Attraction has arrived.#WWENXT @WWE_MandyRose @gigidolin_wwe @jacyjaynewwe pic.twitter.com/FOkLgpSNbC
— WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2022
.@Kay_Lee_Ray throwing caution to the wind! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/jNQCWMZGKu
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 26, 2022
.@Kay_Lee_Ray finally gets her hands on @WWE_MandyRose and wipes out everyone! The battle for control of the #WWENXT Women's Division is fierce! @indi_hartwell @persiawwe @WWE_MandyRose @gigidolin_wwe @jacyjaynewwe pic.twitter.com/mpBTtb3MF5
— WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2022
Cc: @ShawnMichaels #WWENXT @Kay_Lee_Ray pic.twitter.com/RJCElTjKe5
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 26, 2022
.@persiawwe, @indi_hartwell and @Kay_Lee_Ray send a message to #ToxicAttraction on #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/xxDNUdo1UU
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 26, 2022