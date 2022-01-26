wrestling / News

WWE News: Solo Sikoa Defeats Boa On NXT, Toxic Attraction Lose Six-Woman Tag Match

January 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Solo Sikoa WWE NXT

– Solo Sikoa put his issues with Boa to rest in a No DQ, Falls Count Anymore match on this week’s WWE NXT. Sikoa defeated Boa in the match on tonight’s show, and a clip is below:

– WWE also shared some clips from Kay Lee Ray, Indi Hartwell, and Persia Pirotta’s win over Toxic Attraction:

