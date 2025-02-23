WWE News: Sonya Deville Set For The Big Event, AJ Styles Meet & Greet

The former Sonya Deville will have her first post-WWE appearance next month. The Big Event announced via a press release that Daria Berenato will appear at their March 15th event in New York:

Daria Rae Berenato is an American professional wrestler and mixed martial artist. She is best known for her time in WWE where she performed under the ring name Sonya Deville and is a one-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion. WE ARE BEYOND EXCITED TO HOST HER 1ST PUBLIC MEET & GREET.. Tickets on Sale Now at www.bigeventny.com

– AJ Styles is doing a meet & greet in Union, Kentucky before Raw tomorrow. WWE announced that Styles will appear at Kroger in the city as seen below: