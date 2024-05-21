wrestling / News
WWE News: Sonya Deville Makes Return On Raw, Sexyy Red Headed To NXT Next Week
– Sonya Deville is made her WWE TV return on this week’s episode of Raw. Monday night’s show saw Deville appear in a backstage segment, where she tried to speak with Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark but the two walked away.
Deville has been out of action since July of last year when she suffered a torn ACL in a match alongside Chelsea Green against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair.
SHE'S BACK!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/sWw9ozbPj4
— WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2024
– Rapper Sexyy Red says she’ll be at WWE NXT next week, writing on Twitter:
“I can’t wait to go to NXT next week yall I might RKO somebody”
I can’t wait to go to NXT next week yall I might RKO somebody 😭😭 @WWE #nxt
— Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) May 21, 2024
