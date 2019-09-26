wrestling / News
WWE News: Sonya Deville on How She Started in MMA, Acting Couple Attends Raw and Smackdown, New Merchandise and Shirts
September 26, 2019 | Posted by
– BuzzFeed News recently interviewed WWE Superstar Sonya Deville. You can check out that clip featuring Sonya Deville below.
WWE superstar @SonyaDevilleWWE on how she got started with MMA, being the WWE's first out fighter, and more pic.twitter.com/qzSNkzYe7g
— AM2DM by BuzzFeed News (@AM2DM) September 26, 2019
– The Blast reports that acting couple Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan celebrated their recent pregnancy news at WWE Smackdown and Raw this week. They were sitting ringside.
– WWE Shop has some new merchandise available for AJ Styles in the form of a new wristband and elbow pad set. There are also new t-shirts featuring The OC, Sasha Banks, The Undertaker, and Johnny Gargano.
