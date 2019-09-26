wrestling / News

WWE News: Sonya Deville on How She Started in MMA, Acting Couple Attends Raw and Smackdown, New Merchandise and Shirts

September 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Sonya Deville Pride

– BuzzFeed News recently interviewed WWE Superstar Sonya Deville. You can check out that clip featuring Sonya Deville below.

The Blast reports that acting couple Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan celebrated their recent pregnancy news at WWE Smackdown and Raw this week. They were sitting ringside.

WWE Shop has some new merchandise available for AJ Styles in the form of a new wristband and elbow pad set. There are also new t-shirts featuring The OC, Sasha Banks, The Undertaker, and Johnny Gargano.

