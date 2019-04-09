WWE Spanish Commentator Hector del Mar Passes Away

– Solo Wrestling reports and WWE Spain confirms that WWE Spanish commentator, Hector del Mar, has passed away. He was 76 years old.

Del Mar began working as a commentator for WWE events that were held in Spain in the early 1990s. In 2006, he joined WWE as a Spanish commentator.

On behalf of 411mania, we send our condolences to the friends, family and fans of Hector del Mar.