WWE Spanish Commentator Hector del Mar Passes Away

April 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Solo Wrestling reports and WWE Spain confirms that WWE Spanish commentator, Hector del Mar, has passed away. He was 76 years old.

Del Mar began working as a commentator for WWE events that were held in Spain in the early 1990s. In 2006, he joined WWE as a Spanish commentator.

On behalf of 411mania, we send our condolences to the friends, family and fans of Hector del Mar.

