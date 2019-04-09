wrestling / News
WWE Spanish Commentator Hector del Mar Passes Away
April 9, 2019 | Posted by
– Solo Wrestling reports and WWE Spain confirms that WWE Spanish commentator, Hector del Mar, has passed away. He was 76 years old.
Del Mar began working as a commentator for WWE events that were held in Spain in the early 1990s. In 2006, he joined WWE as a Spanish commentator.
On behalf of 411mania, we send our condolences to the friends, family and fans of Hector del Mar.
Se ha apagado la inolvidable voz de Héctor del Mar… #DEP pic.twitter.com/Y20bEUQIKL
— WWE España (@WWE_es) April 8, 2019
More Trending Stories
- UPDATED: New Jersey Transit Blames WWE & Late-Ending WrestleMania 35 For Fans Being Stuck In New Jersey, NJ Governor Apologizes, WWE Issues Statement
- More Details On Wrestlemania Main Event: Ronda Rousey May Have A Broken Hand, Finish Allegedly Went As Planned
- Decision To Put Universal Title Match At Start Of WrestleMania Was Made Last Minute, Hulk Hogan Had No Idea
- Big E Implies That He And Hulk Hogan Have Resolved Their Issues