WWE News: Spain Live Event Delayed to Next Year, Full Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston WrestleMania 35 Match, Stock Dips

WWE has reportedly pushed back their planned live event in Madrid, Spain to next May. Solo Wrestling reports that the event, which was scheduled for next weekend, will now take place on May 7th, 2021 at Palacio Vistalegre.

Tickets purchased for October 10 will be used for the new date. The show was originally set to take place on May 15th but was pushed back due to the pandemic.

– WWE’s stock closed at $39.89 on Friday, down $0.21 (0.52%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.48% on the day.

– WWE posted the full WWE Championship WrestleMania 35 match between Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston. You can see it below: