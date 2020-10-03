wrestling / News
WWE News: Spain Live Event Delayed to Next Year, Full Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston WrestleMania 35 Match, Stock Dips
October 2, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has reportedly pushed back their planned live event in Madrid, Spain to next May. Solo Wrestling reports that the event, which was scheduled for next weekend, will now take place on May 7th, 2021 at Palacio Vistalegre.
Tickets purchased for October 10 will be used for the new date. The show was originally set to take place on May 15th but was pushed back due to the pandemic.
– WWE’s stock closed at $39.89 on Friday, down $0.21 (0.52%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.48% on the day.
– WWE posted the full WWE Championship WrestleMania 35 match between Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston. You can see it below:
More Trending Stories
- Update On Alleged Issues During Recent Thunder Rosa vs. Ivelisse Match
- The Good Brothers Want to Be At Impact For The Rest of Their Careers, Karl Anderson Wants to Be World Champion
- Roman Reigns On Why It Sucked Watching WrestleMania 36 From Home, Making The Decision To Step Away From WWE
- Arn Anderson Reveals One Of The Best Matches He’s Seen In Person, His Pick For The All-Time Voice Of Wrestling