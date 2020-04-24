WWE Announces Special Episode of 205 Live Tonight

Tonight’s episode of 205 Live will be a special edition looking at Ariya Daivari. WWE announced that tonight’s episode on WWE Network will be titled “The Matches That Made Me: Ariya Daivari.” It’s described as follows:

Special WWE 205 Live presentation of “The Matches That Made Me: Ariya Daivari”

Tonight, the WWE Universe will get a special look at what influenced Ariya Daivari along the way to becoming known as The Persian Lion.

Daivari will take an in-depth look at the match that inspired him to become a WWE Superstar, as well as the most memorable match of his career.

Go inside the making of one of the purple brand’s toughest competitors on WWE 205 Live, streaming tonight at 10 ET/7 PT on the award-winning WWE Network.