Various News: Special Olympics Torch Run Goes to WWE HQ, Sasha Banks Asks People to Send Husband Birthday Wishes, and Dave Meltzer Weighs in on Strongest Pound for Pound Wrestlers Ever

– As previously reported, WWE officially announced their participation in the 2018 Special Olympics games this week. The games take place from July 1st through the 6 in Seattle. The promotion also announced yesterday that the 2018 Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics passed through World Wrestling Entertainment HQ in Connecticut. You can check out that announcement tweet below.

– Yesterday on Twitter, WWE Superstar Sasha Banks asked people to wish her husband a happy birthday. You can check out her tweet below.

– Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer commented on Twitter on the strongest pound-for-pound wrestlers ever in response to fans on Twitter. You can check out Meltzer’s response to the topic below.

@davemeltzerWON pound for pound who was the strongest wrestler of all time. — Jagger James (@JaggerJames_) June 9, 2018

Doug Furnas, drug free maybe Bruno or Harold Sakata https://t.co/O5RrW0u3X7 — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) June 9, 2018

You wouldnt put Mark Henry in that list? — Super Rob ( ジェームス) (@TheSereneApollo) June 9, 2018