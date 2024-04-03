Various News: First Episodes of WWE Speed Available Now, AEW Collision Taped Tonight, WWE Stars Set For TV Appearances

– The first episode of WWE Speed premieres in just a few minutes at 12 PM ET on Twitter. It will feature Ricochet vs. Dragon Lee. Another features Bronson Reed vs. Cedric Alexander. You can see the episodes for yourself below.

– After tonight’s live episode of AEW Dynamite, the company will tape Collision in Worcester, MA. The show will be pre-empted due to NCAA coverage and will air at around 11:30 PM ET on Saturday.

– Cody Rhodes appeared on NBC’s Today this morning. Meanwhile, The Rock and Roman Reigns are set for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon tonight.