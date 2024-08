WWE taped matches for upcoming episodes of Speed before last night’s episode of Smackdown. You can see results for that and several dark matches below, via PWInsider:

Speed:

* IYO SKY def. Lyra Valkyria.

* WWE Speed Champion Andrade def. Pete Dunne.

Dark Matches:

* WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan def. Kari Sane.

* Jey Uso def. Drew McIntyre.