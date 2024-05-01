Latest WWE Speed Episode Is Now Online, Speed Championship Finals Set

The latest episode of WWE Speed is now available online, featuring Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed in the semifinals. The winner of the match moves on to face Ricochet in the finals of the tournament for the Speed championship. You can read who won below, or take three minutes to find out yourself.

BUCKLE UP! 🚨 The #WWESpeed Semifinals are underway! Who do you think is heading to the WWE Speed Championship? @BRONSONISHERE or @JohnnyGargano? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/aS9ARl6fPM — WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2024

Gargano defeated Reed in the match and will now face Ricochet next week.