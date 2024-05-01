wrestling / News

Latest WWE Speed Episode Is Now Online, Speed Championship Finals Set

May 1, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The latest episode of WWE Speed is now available online, featuring Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed in the semifinals. The winner of the match moves on to face Ricochet in the finals of the tournament for the Speed championship. You can read who won below, or take three minutes to find out yourself.

Gargano defeated Reed in the match and will now face Ricochet next week.

