wrestling / News

WWE Speed Officially Announced, Will Air on Twitter

February 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Speed Image Credit: WWE

WWE has officially announced its WWE Speed series, which will premiere on Twitter in the spring. During the WrestleMania XL Kickoff, Michael Cole announced that the video series will air exclusively on the social media site starting in the spring and will consist of matches up to five minutes long.

WWE filed a trademark for WWE Speed on February 6th and tested the concept before an episode of Smackdown in December.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Speed, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading