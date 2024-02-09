wrestling / News
WWE Speed Officially Announced, Will Air on Twitter
February 8, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has officially announced its WWE Speed series, which will premiere on Twitter in the spring. During the WrestleMania XL Kickoff, Michael Cole announced that the video series will air exclusively on the social media site starting in the spring and will consist of matches up to five minutes long.
WWE filed a trademark for WWE Speed on February 6th and tested the concept before an episode of Smackdown in December.
🚨 JUST ANNOUNCED: WWE Speed is a new weekly video series showcasing up to 5-minute matches which will be distributed exclusively on X!
Beginning Spring 2024, WWE and X will deliver the new format for high-paced timed matches showcasing your favorite WWE Superstars! pic.twitter.com/QlhCKoRUrz
— WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2024
