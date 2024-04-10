wrestling / News
WWE News: This Week’s Episode of WWE Speed, Paul Heyman’s WWE HOF Vlog, Pre-Sale Code For Madison Square Garden Return
– This week’s episode of WWE Speed is now available online, featuring JD McDonagh vs. Axiom.
THIS WEEK on #WWESpeed:@jd_mcdonagh takes on #WWENXT Superstar, @Axiom_WWE! Who will come one step closer to the WWE Speed Championship? 👀 pic.twitter.com/XKIoQ6ikNj
— WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2024
– WWE has released a special vlog from Paul Heyman for his Wrestlemania weekend, including his Hall of Fame induction.
– WWE will return to Madison Square Garden for an episode of Smackdown on June 28. The pre-sale is happening now with the codes WWEMSG and WWETEXT. You can find tickets here.
