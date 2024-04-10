WWE News: This Week’s Episode of WWE Speed, Paul Heyman’s WWE HOF Vlog, Pre-Sale Code For Madison Square Garden Return

– This week’s episode of WWE Speed is now available online, featuring JD McDonagh vs. Axiom.

– WWE has released a special vlog from Paul Heyman for his Wrestlemania weekend, including his Hall of Fame induction.

– WWE will return to Madison Square Garden for an episode of Smackdown on June 28. The pre-sale is happening now with the codes WWEMSG and WWETEXT. You can find tickets here.