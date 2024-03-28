wrestling / News

WWE Speed Set To Premiere Next Week With Tournament To Crown First Champion

March 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Speed Image Credit: WWE

WWE Speed is set to premiere on Twitter next week, with a tournament set to crown the first Speed Champion. WWE announced on its Twitter account that the show, which will feature three-minute time limit matches, will premiere on April 2nd on the platform with the winner of the tournament crowd the first-ever Speed Champion.

WWE announced the Twitter-specific show at the start of February and has been taping matches for the show at some episodes of Smackdown.

