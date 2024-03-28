wrestling / News
WWE Speed Set To Premiere Next Week With Tournament To Crown First Champion
WWE Speed is set to premiere on Twitter next week, with a tournament set to crown the first Speed Champion. WWE announced on its Twitter account that the show, which will feature three-minute time limit matches, will premiere on April 2nd on the platform with the winner of the tournament crowd the first-ever Speed Champion.
WWE announced the Twitter-specific show at the start of February and has been taping matches for the show at some episodes of Smackdown.
EVERY SECOND COUNTS ⏰@WWEGraves is here to introduce #WWESpeed! Your favorite Superstars will go head-to-head in 3 minute matches, where the WWE Speed Championship is the ultimate prize.#WWESpeed premieres April 3rd, exclusively on @X! pic.twitter.com/JTx2o9CNBi
— WWE (@WWE) March 27, 2024