WWE Speed Spoiler, Dark Match Result From Smackdown Taping

October 25, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE taped a match for WWE Speed at Friday’s Smackdown taping, and the spoiler plus a dark match result are online. You can see the results below, per PWInsider:

* Dark Match: Michin def. Blair Davenport

* WWE Speed Match: Akira Tozawa def. Riley Osbourne

