wrestling / News
WWE Speed Spoiler, Dark Match Result From Smackdown Taping
October 25, 2024 | Posted by
WWE taped a match for WWE Speed at Friday’s Smackdown taping, and the spoiler plus a dark match result are online. You can see the results below, per PWInsider:
* Dark Match: Michin def. Blair Davenport
* WWE Speed Match: Akira Tozawa def. Riley Osbourne
