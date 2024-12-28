wrestling / News

WWE Speed Spoiler & Dark Match Result From Smackdown Taping

December 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE taped an episode of Speed before tonight’s Smackdown, and the spoiler is online. The following matches took place before the taping with a dark match and the Speed bout, per PWInsider:

Dark Matches

* Apollo Crews def. Grayson Waller

WWE Speed

* Natalya def. Michin

