WWE Speed Spoiler, Dark Match Results From Smackdown Taping
September 28, 2024 | Posted by
WWE taped a match for Speed at this week’s Smackdown, and the spoiler is online along with some dark match results. You can see the results below, per PWInsider:
* WWE Speed: Iyo Sky def. Naomi
Dark Matches:
* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan def. Zelina Vega
* Cody Rhodes def. Austin Theory
