WWE Speed Spoiler, Dark Match Results From Smackdown Taping

September 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE taped a match for Speed at this week’s Smackdown, and the spoiler is online along with some dark match results. You can see the results below, per PWInsider:

* WWE Speed: Iyo Sky def. Naomi

Dark Matches:

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan def. Zelina Vega
* Cody Rhodes def. Austin Theory

