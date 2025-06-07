wrestling / News

WWE Speed Spoiler Results From Last Night’s SmackDown

June 7, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Speed on X Logo Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that at last night’s WWE SmackDown, Berto defeated Noam Dar in a match filmed for WWE Speed.

