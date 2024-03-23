wrestling / News
WWE Speed Spoilers and Dark Match Results From Last Night’s Smackdown Taping
March 23, 2024
Before last night’s episode of Smackdown, WWE taped several matches for their Twitter-exclusive series Speed. You can see the results below, via PWInsider:
* Cedric Alexander def. Odyssey Jones
* Tyler Bate def. Angel
After the show, the following dark matches happened for the live crowd:
* Kofi Kingston def. Dominik Mysterio
* GUNTHER def. Jey Uso
