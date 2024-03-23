wrestling / News

WWE Speed Spoilers and Dark Match Results From Last Night’s Smackdown Taping

March 23, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Speed Image Credit: WWE

Before last night’s episode of Smackdown, WWE taped several matches for their Twitter-exclusive series Speed. You can see the results below, via PWInsider:

* Cedric Alexander def. Odyssey Jones
* Tyler Bate def. Angel

After the show, the following dark matches happened for the live crowd:

* Kofi Kingston def. Dominik Mysterio
* GUNTHER def. Jey Uso

