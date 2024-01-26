Note on Possible Surprises Planned For WWE Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

WWE’s Royal Rumble almost always features a surprise or two and it seems tomorrow’s event will be no exception. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has been planning “a lot of surprises” for the show. Only eleven men and six women have been announced for their respective Rumble matches, opening the door for possible surprise entries. Outside talent being brought in has been told to keep quiet about their involvement.

It was noted that one point, Brock Lesnar was set to be a surprise on the show. However, Lesnar may no longer appear. He was scheduled as of yesterday.