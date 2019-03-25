wrestling / News
WWE Advertising WrestleMania 35 Main Event Match That Hasn’t Been Announced Yet
March 25, 2019
– WWE seems to have spoiled one of the remaining main events of WrestleMania 35. A fan pointed out on Twitter that a local ad in Chicago ran during Raw that had Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston listed as the WWE Championship match. You can see the video below.
This isn’t particularly a surprising, of course. This is clearly the storyline they’ve been building to for some time, but this would seem to confirm that Kingston is the endgame for the match. WrestleMania takes place on April 7th and airs live on WWE Network.
@CorruptedPOD @CountdownEnded there already promoting Daniel Bryan vs Kofi Kingston 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/7ZVKrBvRWC
— Sonny x Digital (@SonnyVzz) March 25, 2019
