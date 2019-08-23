wrestling / News
WWE Spokesman Denies WWE Is Counter-Programming AEW
August 23, 2019 | Posted by
– David Bixenspan of Deadspin recently got a WWE spokesperson on record to comment about WWE counter-programing AEW on Wednesday nights.
“The premise to your story is wrong. NXT has been on Wednesday nights since 2015 [sic] as I’m sure you know. It isn’t called counter-programming if you continue to air a series on the same day/time as it has been on for nearly five years. Perhaps you’ll ask AEW about counter-programming NXT?”
Bixenspan did reach out to AEW, but they have not responded with a comment. He also followed up with the WWE spokesperson but did not receive a response.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff on WCW Trying to Curb Time Off Abuse By Lowering Injured Wrestler Pay After 30 Days
- Jim Ross Weighs in on NXT Moving to USA Network, AEW Competing With NXT, If Vince McMahon Will Be Involved
- Corey Graves On What It’s Like to Have Vince McMahon in Your Ear on Commentary, Recalls Being Yelled at While On Camera
- Backstage Update on The Undertaker Working 9/10 Smackdown in MSG, Status for Clash of Champions