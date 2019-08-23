– David Bixenspan of Deadspin recently got a WWE spokesperson on record to comment about WWE counter-programing AEW on Wednesday nights.

“The premise to your story is wrong. NXT has been on Wednesday nights since 2015 [sic] as I’m sure you know. It isn’t called counter-programming if you continue to air a series on the same day/time as it has been on for nearly five years. Perhaps you’ll ask AEW about counter-programming NXT?”

Bixenspan did reach out to AEW, but they have not responded with a comment. He also followed up with the WWE spokesperson but did not receive a response.