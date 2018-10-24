Quantcast

 

Various News: WWE Sponsors a New Make-A-Wish Training Center, Lucha Underground Preview, WWE Marquee Matches Preview

October 24, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– WWE has sponsored a new Training Center at the Make-A-Wish headquarters in Phoenix. Stephanie McMahon tweeted the following on the relationship…

– A new Marquee Matches episode will premiere on the WWE Network at 8:30PM ET on Thursday. It will focus on Sasha Banks vs. Bayley from the first NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn” event.

– Here is the preview for tonight’s episode of Lucha Underground…

In an all-new episode of Lucha Underground, Seven Luchadors battle it out in an epic Seven to Survive Elimination Match for the Gift of the Gods Championship. Meanwhile, Johnny Mundo gets some help, preparing for his match against the Monster Matanza Cueto.

