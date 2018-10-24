Various News: WWE Sponsors a New Make-A-Wish Training Center, Lucha Underground Preview, WWE Marquee Matches Preview

– WWE has sponsored a new Training Center at the Make-A-Wish headquarters in Phoenix. Stephanie McMahon tweeted the following on the relationship…

This morning at the new @MakeAWish HQ in Phoenix, the @WWE Training Center was unveiled! This new room will house the training of MAW employees as they continue to grant wishes for 27,000 children annually diagnosed with critical illnesses. I am so proud of this new space! pic.twitter.com/Xf4g7f4C2t — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) October 19, 2018

One wish can give a child the hope they need to fight a serious illness. I’m incredibly grateful for everyone at the @MakeAWish Foundation for making a meaningful difference for children and families. 🙏❤️😊 Thank you for the privilege of being your partner. @WWE — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) October 19, 2018

What a special night honoring @WWE Co-President Michelle Wilson who received the @MakeAWish Chris Greicius Celebrity Award! Her commitment to advancing the MAW mission both personally & professionally has changed the lives of many kids & their families. Congratulations Michelle! pic.twitter.com/9MjZLmmqea — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) October 19, 2018

– A new Marquee Matches episode will premiere on the WWE Network at 8:30PM ET on Thursday. It will focus on Sasha Banks vs. Bayley from the first NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn” event.

– Here is the preview for tonight’s episode of Lucha Underground…

In an all-new episode of Lucha Underground, Seven Luchadors battle it out in an epic Seven to Survive Elimination Match for the Gift of the Gods Championship. Meanwhile, Johnny Mundo gets some help, preparing for his match against the Monster Matanza Cueto.