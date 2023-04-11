wrestling / News
WWE Earns Sports Emmy Nomination For Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair
WWE has its first Sports Emmy nomination, picking up a nod for the documentary Woooo! Becoming Ric Flair. WWE announced on Tuesday that the doc has earned a nomination for Outstanding Long Documentary, as you can see below.
The documentary is up against the following in the category:
* After Jackie (History Channel)
* Citizen Ashe (CNN)
* NYC Point Gods (Showtime)
* The Redeem Team ([Olympic Channel)
The winners will be announced during a live ceremony on May 22nd, 2023.
For the first time in company history, @WWE has been nominated for a Sports Emmy.
Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair was recognized in the Outstanding Long Documentary category. Winners will be announced at Lincoln Center in New York City on 5/22. @sportsemmyshttps://t.co/uTzasbcHzG pic.twitter.com/7YZoBsVaob
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) April 11, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Road Dogg On If Vince McMahon Gets Angry When Fans ‘Hijack’ Shows
- Vince Russo Says Vince McMahon Handled WWE Exit & Return Like a ‘Master Card Player’
- Kevin Nash Wants To “Figure Out What The F—‘s Going On” Between Cody Rhodes & Brock Lesnar
- Jacy Jayne in Tight Dress, Tiffany Stratton, Zelina Vega Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos