WWE Earns Sports Emmy Nomination For Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair

WWE has its first Sports Emmy nomination, picking up a nod for the documentary Woooo! Becoming Ric Flair. WWE announced on Tuesday that the doc has earned a nomination for Outstanding Long Documentary, as you can see below.

The documentary is up against the following in the category:

* After Jackie (History Channel)

* Citizen Ashe (CNN)

* NYC Point Gods (Showtime)

* The Redeem Team ([Olympic Channel)

The winners will be announced during a live ceremony on May 22nd, 2023.