WWE Announces Spring Breakin’ Episode of NXT In Two Weeks
April 19, 2022 | Posted by
WWE will have a special “Spring Breakin'” episode of NXT in two weeks. On tonight’s show Carmelo Hayes noted that he wanted a match with Cameron Grimes in two weeks at the special-themed episode. Grimes came out and accepted.
The episode will take place on May 3rd and air live on USA Network.
.@WWESoloSikoa is not waiting around to get back to the front of the line for @CGrimesWWE's NXT North American Title. #WWENXT #NXTSpringBreakin @Carmelo_WWE @_trickwilliams pic.twitter.com/oPC2cYieDD
— WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2022