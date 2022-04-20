wrestling / News

WWE Announces Spring Breakin’ Episode of NXT In Two Weeks

April 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT New Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE will have a special “Spring Breakin'” episode of NXT in two weeks. On tonight’s show Carmelo Hayes noted that he wanted a match with Cameron Grimes in two weeks at the special-themed episode. Grimes came out and accepted.

The episode will take place on May 3rd and air live on USA Network.

