WWE Staff Said To Be Anxious Over Today’s Layoffs, No Plans For Talent Cuts

As previously reported, three WWE executives have been let go from the company already as part of planned layoffs following the WWE-UFC merger. PWInsider reports that there is a rumor among WWE employees that a “good percentage” of their staff could be cut today, but there’s no way of knowing that at this time. Staff are said to be on edge and anxious as they wait to receive word about joining a Zoom call with the company that would confirm their exit. Since they are all working remotely, this has added to the lower morale as they may not be able to personally return to the office to get their things and say goodbye.

Meanwhile, while there have been rumors of roster cuts happening from the main roster and NXT today, this report reiterates that is not the plan. Today is said to be about cutting staff considered “redundant” as UFC and WWE offices are merged. The belief is that talent, WWE production staff and those who work with the talent like produces and coaches are all safe for now.