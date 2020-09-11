wrestling / News
WWE Staff Writer Anthony Benigno Announces Departure From Company
WWE staff writer Anthony Benigno has announced that he has been released from the company and yesterday was his final day. As previously noted, around seventy employees have been let go after previously getting furloughed in April.
Benigno wrote on Twitter: “SOME PERSONAL NEWS: Today was my last day at WWE. Way too many memories and thank yous for almost 9 years, suffice it to say it’s about the most challenging, rewarding place I could have imagined starting my career with the best people I could have hoped to meet along the way. It has been a hell of a ride. Thank you to all the employees and Superstars who made it a dream come true. If you’re looking for an experienced writer/editor/producer/Mario Kart champion, DMs are OPEN!
